Dennis Waterman Tributes Pour In Following Minder Star's Death, Aged 74

Dennis Waterman photographed in character as Terry McCann on the set of Minder, circa 1989. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images) TV Times via Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to Dennis Waterman following his death at the age of 74.

The actor first found fame as tough cop George Carter in The Sweeney opposite John Thaw and later went on to star in the hugely successful series, Minder.

A statement from his family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain, on Sunday afternoon, with Pam by his side.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Little Britain star Matt Lucas was one of the first to pay his respects...

I grew up watching Dennis Waterman's iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder. His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo - in which he hilariously duetted with David's absurd impersonation of him - remains the absolute highlight of my career. pic.twitter.com/RsTrABh5Br — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) May 8, 2022

Myself and my Phoenix Nights cast mates used to sing the theme tune to Minder on tour and on the Karaoke! Gutted I never got to meet him, always wanted to be Terry McCann. Another icon from my childhood gone. RIP Dennis Waterman. pic.twitter.com/KzXMLk6r7p — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) May 8, 2022

Here’s to dear Dennis Waterman .. RIP mate .. my condolences to your family . — Larry Lamb (@larrylamb47) May 8, 2022

RIP Dennis Waterman.



A brilliant actor who was a staple on our screens throughout the 70s and 80s. Loved The Sweeney. Loved Minder more. He was 74.



My apologies for using the incorrect first name for Dennis in a previous tweet which I have deleted. pic.twitter.com/7j95qDXZCB — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 8, 2022

I played golf on a tour to Bermuda with Dennis Waterman - I’m not much of a golfer - he was - but it was time spent with him between rounds that were well worth the trip

A genuinely lovely guy

RIP pic.twitter.com/hCm5PnVJrA — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) May 8, 2022

RIP Dennis Waterman, 74.

Star of Minder, New Tricks and for me, his finest role - as Detective George Carter in The Sweeney opposite the late, great John Thaw.

Superb actor and a great character. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/KqrXTo7lQj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2022

In memory of one of my heroes RIP Dennis Waterman🙏🏾😢 — Shaun Wallace (@TheShaunWallace) May 8, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Dennis Waterman. Loved working with him in “On The Up” over the three series we did. Such happy memories. Can’t believe he’s left us so soon. #OnTheUp #Minder #NewTricks #TheSweeney pic.twitter.com/8EsKXBa6uV — Judy Buxton 💙 (@JudyBuxton7) May 8, 2022

Dennis played Gerry Standing in the BBC’s New Tricks, and throughout his career other TV roles included ITV’s Where The Heart Is, The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones, both for the BBC.

He became well-known for singing the theme songs to many of his shows, and was caricatured by David Walliams in Little Britain as a result.

His last film role was in Never Too Late in 2020, which was filmed in Australia.

Born in London, he was educated at the Corona Theatre School, and began his showbiz career at a young age, and following a role for the Children’s Film Foundation, was invited to join Stratford’s Royal Shakespeare Company.

A role in the BBC’s adaptation of the Just William books followed, and the actor would, in his later years, reflect on some of the different roles he undertook.

In 2009, he starred in the BBC’s hard-hitting drama Moses Jones, a role which he said at the time, he enjoyed because it cast him in a different light.

“I really enjoyed it, because it was a very different kind of character – and that’s important. On television in Britain, I’m sort of the cheeky chappie, everybody’s mate, but I’ve never played anything like that in the theatre. It’s strange that you get cast as different things in different parts of the media,” he told PA at the time.

His role in 2004’s drama New Tricks marked his return to a long-running show for the first time in a decade and saw him star alongside acting stalwarts James Bolam and Alun Armstrong.

His character Gerry was part of the cold case squad, who were often at odds with their detective boss, played by Amanda Redman.

He had been married several times, including to the actress Rula Lenska until 1998, and his daughter, Hannah, became a TV star in her own right – landing a role in EastEnders as Laura Beale.

Dennis and Rula Lenska, circa 1985. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images) TV Times via Getty Images

His extensive career also included numerous stints on the stage and he played Alfred Doolittle in a Royal National Theatre production of My Fair Lady, as well as starring in a tour production of Don’t Dress For Dinner.

He also starred in productions of Twelfth Night, Edward Bond’s Saved at the Royal Court Theatre and Sergeant Musgrave’s Dance.

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, issued a statement on behalf of the corporation, saying: “We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Dennis Waterman, an unforgettable actor who will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

His talents did not end with acting and he had a keen interest in music, having recorded albums and singles, including songs which charted in Australia, New Zealand and Britain.