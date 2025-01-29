Emma Barnett Fumes As Minister Claims There's 'No Tension' Between Airport Expansion And Climate Goals

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Radio 4 presenter Emma Barnett AP/BBC

A minister’s claim there is “no tension” between possible expansion of the UK’s airports and climate targets was met with incredulity this morning.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the government’s support for a third runway at Heathrow in a major speech today.

The proposal is yet to be confirmed but it has already sparked a backlash, especially after Labour pledged to be a green government in its general election campaign.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds subsequently clashed with presenters over the idea of boosting the aviation industry.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Reynolds said: “We want to show people that democratic governments can deliver for them –”

Presenter Emma Barnett cut in: “And contribute to climate change with an extra runway?”

She pointed to eco-entrepreneur and Labour donor Dale Vince’s attacks on the plan, after he called it “an illusion of growth”.

But Reynolds said he still believes there is “no tension” between the UK’s climate goals and the possibility of Heathrow expansion.

“No tension? How is an extra runway no tension?” Barnett replied.

He said there would be the same emissions, and “people are still going to fly”.

The presenter hit back: “You don’t expect emissions to go up if there’s an extra runway?”

Reynolds said Labour is committed to decarbonising aviation, but Barnett cut in: “Sorry I just need to slow down, slow it down for me – how will there be no extra emissions?

“Why are you doing it then? Why are you building an extra runway at Heathrow and how is that not at tension with your carbon ambition to reduce?”

“The point is that we need to decarbonise aviation, come what may,” he said, and once again insisted there was no tension.

The presenter said: “There is! It’s so important we are honest about this. The number of flights is currently capped at 480,000 per year. It could go up to 720,000 or nearly 2,000 a day, on average.

“Heathrow has told the BBC that it would be eventually be able to serve up to 140m passengers a year, once the third runway is in operation. That is on your watch, that is the Labour government.”

Reynolds said: “Yes but even if there was no expansion in aviation, there would still need to be decarbonise.

“The challenge is still the same one, and the ambition from the government is to do that and to get the economic benefits from that for the UK.”

