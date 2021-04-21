Minneapolis Celebrates, Reflects After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Hundreds of people gathered in Minneapolis to celebrate the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder trial of George Floyd.
Chauvin was convicted Tuesday afternoon of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. He killed Floyd, a Black man, last year when he kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.
Protesters cheered as they gathered outside of Cup Foods, where Floyd was killed.
Hundreds of other people chanted Floyd’s name outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, where the trial took place.
Across the city, cars honked and people cheered following the verdict.
“George Floyd mattered,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said during a press conference Tuesday. “He was loved by his family and his friends ... But that isn’t why he mattered. He mattered because he was a human being. And there is no way we can turn away from that reality.”
Here are some powerful images from protests and rallies on Tuesday afternoon:
A woman responds after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict is announced outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021.
Two women react to the verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
People cheer following the verdict.
People rally outside of Cup Foods, the convenience store where George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin.
Demonstrators gather and relfect outside of the convenience store Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin.
A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.
A man reacts to the verdict in Minneapolis.
A man stands on top of a car in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict was announced.
People embrace outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
People cheering the guilty verdict.
Lee Singleton reacts to the verdict in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up.
Hundreds gathered outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.
AniYa A celebrates in Times Square in New York after the announcement of Chauvin’s guilty verdict.
People celebrate the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, where Floyd died.
People hold up signs outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.
Supporters of Floyd gathered outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.
A woman celebrates the verdict at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C.
A woman cries after hearing the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) embraces Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) as members of the Congressional Black Caucus react to the verdict.
Katie Mau, left, embraces Latora Green, right, after the verdict is announced in Sherman Oaks, California. Green has been standing in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Ventura Blvd. and Sepulveda for 325 straight days.
People celebrate the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Two men wave Black Lives Matter flags outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Democratic representatives Karen Bass, Maxine Waters, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Joyce Beatty react to the verdict.
Adam Goldberg reported from Minneapolis.