Minute's Silence At 8pm On Sunday To Mark Queen's Death, Says No.10

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

A minutes silence will be held on Sunday to mark the death of the Queen, Downing Street has announced.

There will be a national bank holiday on Monday September 19 to mark the funeral.

Liz Truss’ official spokesperson said: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September - the night before the state funeral - there will be a one minute’s silence.

“The public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection, to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

No.10 said the silence could be marked “privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours” as well as “out on your doorstep or street” or at local event spaces.

On Monday, the coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.