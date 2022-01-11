Former Neighbours Child Star Miranda Fryer Dies, Aged 34

Characters Sky, Kerry and Joe Mangel in Neighbours Network 10

Former Neighbours child star Miranda Fryer has died at the age of 34.

The actor originated the role of Sky Mangel in 1989, and appeared on the Australian soap for more than two years.

Miranda died suddenly in her sleep on 6 January, her family said.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed, though her loved ones said she had suffered with heart problems.

Their statement read: “True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur [Pothitis, her husband who she married in 2020] were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why.

“She had had some health issues with her heart, maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours.

“We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

“A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside, and out … a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone.”

Her mother Traci Hunter also paid touching tribute, telling the Herald Sun (£): “She was the most wonderful daughter. She had so much love and passion for life.

“She was a truly kind, loving person, almost too good to be true... Miranda was adored by everyone.

“She just went to sleep and did not wake up. It is a terrible shock to us all.”

Miranda had completed a degree in nursing and was due to start a postgraduate role at Monash Hospital in the neuroscience department next month.

She began appearing as the daughter of Joe Mangel (Mark Little) and Kerry Bishop (Linda Hartley-Clark) in Neighbours when she was just 18 months old.

When the character returned to the soap in 2003 after a 12-year absence, Stephanie McIntosh took over the role.

The soap’s former casting director Jan Russ said in a tribute given to TV Tonight: “I feel so very sad to lose one of my cast and especially one so young as Miranda who spent her very young years on the show.