An appearance from Miriam Margolyes on This Morning usually means something outrageous is afoot, and we’re pleased to say she didn’t let us down during Thursday’s show. Throughout her interview with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Miriam made it clear that she was deliberately acting on her best behaviour, while she promoted the new family film H Is For Happiness. “What’s happened to you and where is Miriam Margolyes?” Phillip joked early on, to which the former Harry Potter star responded: “Well, bursting to get out, actually.” As it turned out, it didn’t take long, and when the conversation turned to the actor’s past voiceover work, the Miriam we know and love soon crept out.

ITV Miriam Margolyes speaking from her home in Tuscany

When asked how she’s been whiling away her hours during lockdown in Tuscany, Miriam explained: “I’m doing voice work. I’ve got a little studio rigged up in the back stable, out of five Ikea curtain rails and five Ikea duvets, and I’m crouching under the duvet and doing Wallace And Gromit, so I’ve got something on my mind.” She then disclosed that she can currently be heard in an ad for “a haemorrhoid suppository”, at which point Phillip asked about her past work with Cadbury. “I was the original Cadbury Caramel bunny,” Miriam recalled. “I remember they kept saying ‘make it sexier’, ‘make it sexier’. And, you know, first thing in the morning, it’s not what’s on your mind, really.” A mischievous Phillip then asked: “Didn’t you possibly get that job out of a couple of other tapes that you might have done before that were slightly less family orientated?” “I thought I was supposed to very careful this morning on this show, your chap told me, now don’t say anything nasty,” Miriam claimed, with Holly joking that her co-host was “poking you with a big stick” and trying to lead her astray.

ITV As always, Miriam had the This Morning team howling with her revelations.