Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Slams Media Over 'Ridiculous' Sofía Vergara 'Feud' Reports

Julie Bowen via Associated Press

Former Modern Family actor Julie Bowen has slammed media reports suggesting there was a rivalry between herself and co-star Sofía Vergara during their time working together on the hit sitcom.

During an interview on the 90210MG podcast, the two-time Emmy winner insisted that she and Sofía were always good friends when they worked together, despite the media’s “ridiculous” and “crazy” attempts to convey the opposite.

“They were determined to pit us against each other, like we hated each other,” Julie lamented. “There’s this scarcity mindset that there’s only one woman that can be happy at a time.

’I was like, ’Oh no, I love Sofía. I love how different we are. She is funny and self-effacing and bawdy, and she loves life, and she loves dancing and eating cake and all these things.”

Sofía Vergara via Associated Press

“I found it to be really disappointing on the part of the press,” she added, while noting that she and Sofía “never fed into that” during their time working together.

She noted: “I don’t understand why society doesn’t have room. It goes back to the witches, like, we’re too scary if we’re all together.”

Julie and Sofía share a hug at the premiere of Hot Pursuit in 2015 via Associated Press

Julie and Sofía both appeared in all 11 seasons of Modern Family as Claire Dunphy and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, respectively.

The show came to an end in 2019, although the cast have remained close, with select members coming together earlier this year for a WhatsApp advert filmed on the Modern Family set, which aired during the Super Bowl.

Last month, Julie also shared a special birthday tribute to Sofía on Instagram, along with a candid photo of them hugging.