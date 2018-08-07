Modern Slavery Survivors Denied Access To Education Due To Home Office Rules

Rules that deny victims of modern slavery access to education are “cruel and stupid” and should be scrapped, say MPs.

Recently-freed victims of trafficking and modern slavery from countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) cannot enrol on courses as the Home Office restricts public funding, regardless of whether they are applying for asylum or face deportation.

It means that survivors are unable to learn the often basic skills that would help them get their lives back on track.

Around 800 modern slavery victims outside the EEA were registered in the first three months of 2018, with thousands arriving in previous years.

Scores of victims outside this group have also been placed on immigration bail, which means they are at risk of arrest and deportation should they seek to study.

Labour MPs have also said others lacking refugee status and without the paperwork to immediately prove their identity are also automatically ineligible to study.

The Home Office has refused to confirm how many victims, whose circumstances are recorded via the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) have been placed on immigration bail or lack the proper paperwork.

The NRM was part of modern slavery reforms that Theresa May spearheaded as Home Secretary in 2015 to help protect victims.

Now, Labour MP Stephanie Peacock and the Northern College, which is offering free basic skills courses using its own reserves, are demanding that any modern slavery survivor be automatically deemed eligible for publicly-funded education.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has agreed to meet Peacock for talks.

“Survivors of modern slavery have already suffered work without pay and life without freedom, and found themselves resident in our country without any free choice of their own,” said the Barnsley East MP. “Denying them an education is both cruel and stupid.