Molly-Mae Hague YouTube Molly-Mae discussed her early pregnancy symptoms in a new YouTube video.

Molly-Mae Hague said she cried up to five times a day during the early stages of her pregnancy, in what may be her most relatable revelation yet.

The Love Islander turned PrettyLittleThing creative director, who is now six months pregnant, shared a video documenting how things have been going with her pregnancy so far – including her first scans and coming to terms with her changing body.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy journey so far. It still doesn’t feel real. I still can’t believe I’ve even fallen pregnant,” she said in the new YouTube video. “I had absolutely convinced myself that it was not going to happen smoothly for Tommy and I, with my endometriosis.”

While her early pregnancy has been plain-sailing physically – not a sniff of morning sickness in sight and very little tiredness – mentally she said it’s been up and down.

When she first found out she was pregnant, she said she couldn’t actually feel emotion because she was in such shock – as was her partner Tommy Fury.

“The shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100%,” she said. “I just felt like every single day I was living an out-of-body experience, my emotions were something that I’ve never experienced before.”

Once the initial shock had worn off, normal pregnancy service resumed – in short: there were tears, and lots of them. “I cried maybe five times a day, for no reason – just in tears over everything,” she explained.

Mood swings and tearfulness are a pretty normal part of pregnancy as levels of progesterone and oestrogen increase.

Over time, the body adapts to these higher levels of hormones and the rollercoaster of emotions should stop – however, for some women, it will last the course of their pregnancy.

During those early weeks, it’s not unusual to cry over literally anything – whether that’s a TV advert with slow music, a photo of a cute kitten or seeing that the biscuit tin is empty. (Yes, I’ve definitely cried at all three.)

Here are some other totally normal things pregnant women have cried at.

Not my pregnant hormonal ass ugly crying last night because the ice cream place by our house was closed.😭 — trinaa (@trinaa_jenise) October 3, 2022

Crying watching Princess Diaries. I’m so pregnant and emotional it’s very obnoxious — exotic (@Fairest_Of_Fall) September 27, 2022

When I was pregnant, I once cried because my brownie wasn’t squishy enough https://t.co/CdtMPNoHl4 — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) September 30, 2022

So my fiance ordered me some @McDonalds and got me a shake but when they delivered the food they forgot my shake and I'm pregnant so I just cried cause it wasn't there — ♟🍓Mantics♛🍫 (@xMantics) September 30, 2022

Of course there are times when pregnancy tears can be a sign of something a little more serious, such as perinatal anxiety or depression, which impacts one in eight women.

Some of the physical manifestations of this include:

a churning feeling in your stomach

feeling light-headed or dizzy

pins and needles

feeling restless or unable to sit still

headaches, backache or other aches and pains

faster breathing

a fast, thumping or irregular heartbeat

sweating or hot flushes

finding it hard to sleep

grinding your teeth, especially at night

nausea (feeling sick)

needing the toilet more or less often

changes in your sex drive

having panic attacks.

If you’re pregnant and experiencing any of the above symptoms, it’s definitely worth reaching out for support – tell your midwife or speak to your GP, who can provide further help in the form of therapy or possibly even medication.