The closest thing most millennials will ever get to owning a property is storming the board in a game of Monopoly and picking up some hotels along the way.

But now Hasbro – the makers of Monopoly – have decided to take away even that small joy for us, creating a ‘Monopoly for Millennials’ targeted at the generation of people born between 1981 and 1996.

Instead of winning property, you now just get a ‘participation’ medal (rude) and collect experiences such as dining at a vegan bistro, doing a meditation retreat, or just staying in your parent’s basement (ahem).