The closest thing most millennials will ever get to owning a property is storming the board in a game of Monopoly and picking up some hotels along the way.
But now Hasbro – the makers of Monopoly – have decided to take away even that small joy for us, creating a ‘Monopoly for Millennials’ targeted at the generation of people born between 1981 and 1996.
Instead of winning property, you now just get a ‘participation’ medal (rude) and collect experiences such as dining at a vegan bistro, doing a meditation retreat, or just staying in your parent’s basement (ahem).
The tagline for the game, which you can buy online, is: “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway” and playing pieces include a crying emoji and hashtags.
Also, instead of rolling a dice, the person with the highest levels of student debt goes first.
Ouch.
“Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race,” the blurb continues.
Of course the game has drawn some unenthusiastic reactions from millennials who say it’s “condescending” and “insulting” to a generation living through economic turmoil and instability.
But there are other people who think that people taking offence at the game is funny itself.
Hasbro stood by its decision to make the game, saying that some of its staff were millennials, according to a statement given to Fortune.
“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them.
“Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”