Moonbin, K-Pop Star And Member Of ASTRO, Dies Aged 25

K-pop star Moonbin, who was a member of the band ASTRO, has died at the age of 25.

The South Korean singer was reportedly found dead in his house by his manager on Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating his cause of death.

News of Moonbin’s death was confirmed in a statement shared on ASTRO’s official social media channels.

Moonbin of ASTRO attends the photocall for the CHANEL Parfumeur Masterclass at Bukchon Hwigyumjae on January 26, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) The Chosunilbo JNS via Getty Images

The group’s label, Fantiago, said all of ASTRO’s members were returning to Seoul on Thursday to gather for Moonbin’s wake.

In their statement, the label asked fans to “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so that Moonbin’s family could pay their respects in peace.

Moobin’s sister Moon Sua is also a K-pop singer, in the girl group Billlie. The siblings had previously spoken in interviews about their dependence on one another.

The singer – who was born Moon Bin – became a member of South Korean boy band in 2016.

He had worked as an actor and model before joining the the group at the age of 18.

ASTRO’s debut track Hide & Seek was a huge hit and they went on to be named one of the best K-pop acts in the world by Billboard.

ASTRO performs on stage during the MBC Music Channel 'Show Campion' Live Broadcast at MBC Dream Center on December 04, 2019 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by The FACT/Imazins via Getty Images) THE FACT via Getty Images

The group were scheduled to start their first tour, called the DIFFUSION tour, in Seoul in March before taking the show to Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Tokyo and Osaka.

ASTRO released a statement on their Twitter account, describing the news as “heartbreaking”, and saying that Moonbin has become a “star in the sky.”

They added that the sadness of the bereaved family is “incomparable”.

Astro fans – known as “Arohas” – have been mourning Moonbin’s death since the news was confirmed. Known as an all-round performer, he had been seen as the boy band’s most celebrated dancer.

