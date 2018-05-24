Morgan Freeman 'Paused' As Voice Of Vancouver's Transport System, Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Morgan Freeman has been removed as the voice of Vancouver’s TransLink transport system, following allegations of sexual harassment made against him.
It was announced the Hollywood actor would be lending his voice to the Canadian city’s metro just hours before CNN published claims of inappropriate behaviour made against him.
In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, a spokesperson for TransLink said: “In light of information we’ve learned this morning of allegations regarding actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on our transit system.
“We will be reaching out to VISA to discuss further.”
In CNN’s exclusive report, they spoke to 16 women - eight whom claimed to have been victims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, with the other eight alleging to be witnesses.
A production assistant who worked on ‘Going In Style’ in 2015 alleged Freeman touched her inappropriately and claimed he also tried to lift up her skirt.
Another woman alleged Freeman sexually harassed her on multiple occasions while working on 2012 film ‘Now You See Me’.
The actor has since responded to the allegations with a public apology, saying in a statement: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.
“I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”