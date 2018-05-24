Morgan Freeman 'Paused' As Voice Of Vancouver's Transport System, Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

It was announced the Hollywood actor would be lending his voice to the Canadian city’s metro just hours before CNN published claims of inappropriate behaviour made against him.

Morgan Freeman has been removed as the voice of Vancouver’s TransLink transport system, following allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

“We will be reaching out to VISA to discuss further.”

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, a spokesperson for TransLink said: “In light of information we’ve learned this morning of allegations regarding actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on our transit system.

In CNN’s exclusive report, they spoke to 16 women - eight whom claimed to have been victims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, with the other eight alleging to be witnesses.

A production assistant who worked on ‘Going In Style’ in 2015 alleged Freeman touched her inappropriately and claimed he also tried to lift up her skirt.

Another woman alleged Freeman sexually harassed her on multiple occasions while working on 2012 film ‘Now You See Me’.