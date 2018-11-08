Moschino and H&M’s high-anticipated collection has dropped and one thing’s for sure: it’s not for wallflowers.

The Italian fashion house isn’t known for its subtlety and so it comes as no surprise that the new collection, hitting H&M stores today (8 November), doesn’t hold back on the “more is more” approach. Except in length.

There’s cropped everything, especially in the coat department, which ranges from black or statement fuchsia fake fur to a gold leather biker and red or leopard-chain-print puffa. We’ll pass on the condom-packet bag and jewellery, thanks, though we take the hint – winter is coming, it’s time to wrap up.