Moscow Suffering Drone Attacks 'Most Days' As Ukraine War Continues, UK Reveals

A man takes a photo of a damaged building of the Moscow-City business centre after a drone attack on August 23. Contributor via Getty Images

Moscow is suffering drone attacks “most days” as the war in Ukraine continues, according to UK officials.

Special air defence systems have had to be placed on the top of official buildings in the Russian capital in response to the ongoing incidents.

It was also revealed at the weekend that Russia has been forced to recruit civilian volunteers to prevent attacks on a military air base by “uncrewed aerial vehicles” (UAVs).

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of being behind the incidents, although this has never been confirmed by Kyiv.

In their latest intelligence update on the war the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “In recent weeks, Russia has recalibrated the posture of its short and medium-range air defences around Moscow in an effort to more effectively defend against the UAV attacks the city now experiences most days.”

They said that since earlier this month, so-called “SA-22 air defence systems” have been placed around Moscow.

“This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets,” the MoD said. “However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Mv8cRZoCV8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Bx8Qaiz3tN — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 12, 2023

It emerged yesterday that the war, which began in February last year, is causing shortages in the Russian workforce.

Meanwhile, Russia is trying to recruit troops from neighbouring countries in an attempt to replace those injured or killed on the front line in Ukraine.

Thousands of Russian troops are also being prosecuted for refusing to return to fight in Ukraine amid plummeting morale.