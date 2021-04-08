The Most (And Least) Common Symptoms Of Covid In 2021

Mild disease

Most people with Covid experience fever, cough, fatigue, decreased appetite, shortness of breath and muscle aches and pain, according to NICE. Other non-specific symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting have also been reported.

It’s worth noting children may report fever or cough less frequently than adults.

Older people and people who are immunosuppressed may present with atypical symptoms such as reduced alertness, reduced mobility, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, confusion and absence of fever.

Other ‘mild disease’ symptoms include:

Loss of smell or loss of taste

Neurological manifestations such as dizziness, agitation, weakness, seizures or findings suggestive of stroke including trouble with speech or vision, sensory loss, or problems with balance when standing or walking.

Moderate disease

This refers to pneumonia and describes adolescents or adults with clinical signs of pneumonia (fever, cough, dyspnoea, fast breathing) but no signs of severe pneumonia.

In children, the symptoms would be cough or difficulty breathing plus fast breathing or chest indrawing [the inward movement of the lower chest wall when the child breathes in] – and no signs of severe pneumonia.

Severe disease

In some cases, people go on to develop severe pneumonia. According to NICE, the clinical signs of this include the typical symptoms of pneumonia – fever, cough, dyspnoea and fast breathing – plus one of the following: a respiratory rate of more than 30 breaths per minute; severe respiratory distress; or an oxygen saturation level of less than 90%.

In children, it would present as cough or difficulty in breathing plus at least one of the following: a blue discolouration seen on the tongue and lips or oxygen saturation level of less than 90%; severe respiratory distress (for example, fast breathing, grunting, very severe chest indrawing) or inability to breastfeed or drink, lethargy or unconsciousness, or convulsions.