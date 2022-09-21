Matt Jeacock / EyeEm via Getty Images

Choosing the songs on your birth playlist is no easy task – you want to get the right mix of chilled, upbeat and an occasional club banger to get your head in the game for some serious pushing.

A new analysis of 1,000 Spotify playlists suggests there are some classics that parents turn to again and again in the delivery room – and, perhaps surprisingly, Only Love by Ben Howard was revealed as the most popular song of choice, undoubtedly thanks to its relaxing acoustic style.

Ed Sheeran provided two of the top 20 songs to give birth to, with ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’, while The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Coldplay were also popular artists on labour playlists.

According to life insurance broker Reassured, which conducted the analysis, searches for “giving birth songs” have increased by 23% over the past 12 months, as more parents opt to create a more calming labour experience.

A spokesperson said: “Music is one of the best things we can use to stay calm when things are getting on top of us. More relaxing music calms the mind and helps you mentally prepare yourself for what comes next, something that’s very important during childbirth.”

Here are the most popular songs that crop up on birthing playlists, according to Reassured.

1. Only Love, Ben Howard

2. Better Together, Jack Johnson

3. Here Comes The Sun, The Beatles

4. Sunrise, Nora Jones

5. Follow The Sun, Xavier Rudd

6. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

7. Landslide, Fleetwood Mac

8. All Of Me, John Legend

9. Ocean Eyes, Billie Eilish

10. Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

11. Your Song, Elton John

12. Dreams, Fleetwood Mac

13. Fast Car, Tracy Chapman

14. Push It, Salt-N-Pepa

15. The Scientist, Coldplay

16. Blackbird, The Beatles

17. Yellow, Coldplay

18. I Won’t Give Up, Jason Mraz

19. Shallow, Lady Gaga