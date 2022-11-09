Mouth Cancer Cases In The UK Are Soaring. What Are The Signs?

simonkr via Getty Images

A worrying new report has revealed that cases of mouth cancer in the UK have risen by more than a third in the past decade.

Mouth cancer, despite being less common than some other forms, is still a potentially fatal disease due to the late stage at which it’s often diagnosed.

Figures collected by the Oral Health Foundation show that 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – a record-breaking number.

This has increased by 34% compared to ten years ago and has more than doubled (103%) in the last 20.

According to the public health charity, sexually transmitted viruses such as the human papillomavirus, as well as smoking and drinking, are the most common causes of the cancer.

Dr Nigel Carter, the chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, said: “While most cancers are on the decrease, cases of mouth cancer continue to rise at an alarming rate.

“The stigma around mouth cancer has changed dramatically. It’s now a cancer that really can affect anybody.

“We have seen first-hand the devastating affect mouth cancer can have on a person’s life. It changes how somebody speaks, it makes eating and drinking more difficult, and often changes a person’s physical appearance.”

The signs of mouth cancer

One-in-three mouth cancers (33%) are found on the tongue and almost one-in-four (23%) are discovered on the tonsil.

The other places to check for mouth cancer include the lips, gums, inside of the cheeks, as well as the floor and roof of the mouth.

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of mouth cancer include:

mouth ulcers that are painful and do not heal within several weeks

unexplained, persistent lumps in the mouth or the neck that do not go away

unexplained loose teeth or sockets that do not heal after extractions

unexplained, persistent numbness or an odd feeling on the lip or tongue

white or red patches on the lining of the mouth or tongue

changes in speech, such as a lisp

Men are three times more likely to get mouth cancers compared to women. It tends to affect older people so the disease is rare under the age of 40. Heavy alcohol drinkers and smokers are also most at risk, as are women who have not received the HPV vaccine.

Get into a habit of checking

Dr Catherine Rutland, Clinical Director at Denplan, part of Simplyhealth, says getting into a routine of checking for signs of mouth cancer at home is crucial.

Dr Rutland says: “We know that mouth cancer doesn’t discriminate against anyone, you can be making appropriate lifestyle choices and still be at risk and late diagnosis has a severe effect on a person’s quality of life and their chances of survival. However, introducing simple checks as part of your oral hygiene routine will enable you to monitor any changes.