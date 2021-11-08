Covid Commons: MPs Warned 114 Cases Detected In Parliament In A Month

House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. (Photo by House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images)

The full scale of parliament’s coronavirus breakout can be revealed, with more than 100 cases recorded in a month.

An email to MPs, seen by HuffPost UK, said there had been 114 cases identified between October 4 to November 5 with links to the parliamentary estate.

It comes after the science minister George Freeman revealed he had suffered a “bad attack” of covid and Labour leader Keir Starmer returned to work after testing positive for the virus.

Last week this website reported on how events, tours and banquets were shut down last week because of a Covid outbreak in parliament.

Now a fresh email from the authorities reveals they were forced to take “swift action” after the UK Health Security Agency advised that the Covid-19 risk on the estate had increased.

The new warning reveals that over three weeks from October 15 to November 4 there was a total of 92 cases detected.

“The number of cases identified during October are significantly higher than those seen in September,” the email said.