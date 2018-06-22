MTV Is Bringing Back 'Daria' And 'The Real World'

MTV has announced plans to revive two of its most-loved shows, revealing that new series of cartoon cult favourite ‘Daria’ and reality TV show ‘The Real World’ are in the works. Both programmes were huge hits for the channel in the late 90s and early 00s, and in a bid to reclaim viewers, the broadcaster is launching a production company, MTV Studios, to handle the revivals.

MTV [Deadpan voice] She's back

This time around, Daria will share the spotlight with friend Jodie Landon and the new series has the working title ‘Daria & Jodie’. Variety broke the news, publishing a synopsis for the new-look programme. It reads: “The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. “These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.” ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ writer Grace Edwards will pen the episodes. Meanwhile, ‘The Real World’ revival will see “the show that invented modern reality television returns to its roots”.