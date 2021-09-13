ENTERTAINMENT
13/09/2021 07:33 BST

All The Wildest Looks You Need To See From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Looks were served by Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and many more on the red carpet.

A look at the MTV VMAs red carpet. 

The stars donned their wildest outfits for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The award show is always an opportunity for celebrities to take fashion risks, and attendees and their stylists did just that. 

Doja Cat hosted and performed at the event, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this year and featured performances from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello and more. 

Check out all the looks below: 

  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Kim Petras
    Kim Petras
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Tinashe
    Tinashe
    Jason Kempin via Getty Images
  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Charli XCX
    Charli XCX
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Lil Nas X
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey
    Halle Bailey
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Ashanti
    Ashanti
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Doja Cat
    Doja Cat
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Camila Cabello
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Winnie Harlow
    Winnie Harlow
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Nick Cannon
    Nick Cannon
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Ciara
    Ciara
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
    Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Dixie and Charli D'Amelio
    Dixie and Charli D'Amelio
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Serena Kerrigan
    Serena Kerrigan
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Ed Sheeran
    Ed Sheeran
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey
    Chloe Bailey
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Troye Sivan
    Troye Sivan
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Symone and Kandy Muse
    Symone and Kandy Muse
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • G-Eazy
    G-Eazy
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Saweetie
    Saweetie
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Normani
    Normani
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Dove Cameron
    Dove Cameron
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Travis Scott
    Travis Scott
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Simone Biles
    Simone Biles
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Quen Blackwell
    Quen Blackwell
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    Shawn Mendes
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Cyndi Lauper
    Cyndi Lauper
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • LilHuddy
    LilHuddy
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Rita Ora
    Rita Ora
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Shay Mitchell
    Shay Mitchell
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Billy Porter
    Billy Porter
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Paris Hilton
    Paris Hilton
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • David Lee Roth
    David Lee Roth
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLean
    Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLean
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Dani Vitany and Scott Myrick
    Dani Vitany and Scott Myrick
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Bella Poarch
    Bella Poarch
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Jaden Hossler
    Jaden Hossler
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Leslie Grace
    Leslie Grace
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Tainy
    Tainy
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Anitta
    Anitta
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Iann Dior
    Iann Dior
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Vinny Guadagnino
    Vinny Guadagnino
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Madison Beer
    Madison Beer
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • The Kid LAROI
    The Kid LAROI
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Jack Harlow
    Jack Harlow
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Flo Milli
    Flo Milli
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Nessa
    Nessa
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Dometi Pongo
    Dometi Pongo
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots and Debby Ryan
    Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots and Debby Ryan
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Eben
    Eben
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Young Dylan
    Young Dylan
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Jamila Mustafa
    Jamila Mustafa
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
