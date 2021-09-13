The stars donned their wildest outfits for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.
The award show is always an opportunity for celebrities to take fashion risks, and attendees and their stylists did just that.
Doja Cat hosted and performed at the event, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this year and featured performances from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello and more.
Check out all the looks below:
-
Kacey MusgravesKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Kim PetrasRob Kim via Getty Images
-
TinasheJason Kempin via Getty Images
-
Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellyKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Charli XCXKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Lil Nas XJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Halle BaileyANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
AshantiAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Alicia Keys and Swizz BeatzNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
Olivia RodrigoRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Travis Barker and Kourtney KardashianKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Doja CatAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Billie EilishANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Camila CabelloRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Winnie HarlowANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Nick CannonNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
CiaraNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
Mod Sun and Avril LavigneRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Dixie and Charli D'AmelioJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Serena KerriganJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Ed SheeranANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Chloe BaileyJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Troye SivanRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Symone and Kandy MuseAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
G-EazyNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
SaweetieAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
NormaniANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Dove CameronKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Travis ScottNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
Simone BilesANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Quen BlackwellRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Shawn MendesANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
Cyndi LauperANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
LilHuddyKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Rita OraAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Shay MitchellJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Billy PorterRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Paris HiltonAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
David Lee RothJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLeanJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Dani Vitany and Scott MyrickAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Bella PoarchKevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
-
Jaden HosslerAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Leslie GraceAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
TainyRob Kim via Getty Images
-
AnittaAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Iann DiorJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Vinny GuadagninoAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Madison BeerAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
The Kid LAROIRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Jack HarlowJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Flo MilliAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
NessaAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Dometi PongoRob Kim via Getty Images
-
Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots and Debby RyanANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
-
EbenJamie McCarthy via Getty Images
-
Young DylanAstrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
-
Jamila MustafaJamie McCarthy via Getty Images