The stars were out in force in New York on Monday night, as the city played host to the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Ariana Grande, who won the award for Best Pop Video, and fiancé Pete Davidson stole the show as they put on a loved-up display on the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall.

The Video Vanguard winner Jennifer Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriguez also cosied up for photographers, as she prepared to be honoured for her longstanding achievements.

Meanwhile, Amber Rose made a statement in a catwoman-inspired latex outfit, while Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azelea, and Blac Chyna also went for the more unconventional approach with their looks.

Video Of The Year recipient Camila Cabello looked stunning in a blue and white ballgown, while Kylie Jenner put in one of her first post-baby red carpet appearances.

The UK was also represented on the night by Liam Payne and Rita Ora, who both had a handful of nominations, with Rita taking home Best Dance Video for her Avicii collaboration ‘Lonely Together’.

Check out all the pictures and winners below...