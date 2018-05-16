Mum Of Anorexic Teen Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Jeremy Hunt

The mum of a teenager hospitalised due to anorexia has penned a heartbreaking letter begging health secretary Jeremy Hunt for help.

Kristen Goodchild, whose 15-year-old daughter Natalia is dangerously underweight and being fed through a tube, has accused the government of making “unfulfilled pledges” to do more for children’s mental health.

The County Durham family say they were consistently fobbed off when trying to seek help for Natalia in the early days of her illness, and said the NHS could have been saved “thousands of pounds” had the teenager been treated straight away.

In her letter to Hunt, who announced a £5m plan to support youngsters’ mental health earlier this year, Goodchild details her long struggle and asks for ministers to intervene.

“Natalia was admitted to University North Durham Hospital on the 23rd of February weighing [redacted*] and her kidneys failing and is now refusing solid food of any description,” she wrote.

“Up until November she had been calorie counting, but having at least one meal in the evening and during December we sponsored her to have breakfast each morning from a Kellogg’s advent calendar.

“I genuinely believe early psychological intervention could have saved Natalia this ordeal and the NHS a whole lot of money, especially if we were taken seriously way back in September.”