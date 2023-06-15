Mum's Hilariously Honest Party Invite Has Earned Her A Lot Of Friends

Maryna Terletska via Getty Images

“My son has come home with the most hilarious birthday invitation I have ever seen,” says Natalie LeClaire, in a now-viral video on TikTok which has been viewed 4.8 million times.

The parent, from Ontario, Canada, was absolutely thrilled by the unusual party invite, which didn’t beat around the bush in terms of what kids and parents could expect at the party-to-be.

“You are invited to Elle and Edie’s 5th birthday party,” reads the invite, which was shared with Today.com.

“This event is brought to you by Pinterest fails and the Dollar Store so please set your expectations appropriately.

“As requested the theme will be ‘unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats but there should be princesses and also Minnie and we need dancing lights’ so... dress accordingly...”

So far, so relatable.

The invite continues: “Please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, puddle jumpers etc in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time.

“If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely. If you would like to stay, we will provide ‘adult juice’ and deny any offers of help to be polite but deep down want the support. You do you.”

“Needless to say, we will absolutely be attending,” said LeClaire, “because these are my people.”

When she shared details of the invite on TikTok, people were very on board with the hardy dose of parenting realism. “PLEASE update us when you attend,” said one viewer. “I NEED to know how this sick party rolls out!”

Another said: “This is incredible. It’s what we’re all thinking when hosting kids’ parties.”

“This is perfect,” wrote another parent, “and will now be how I decide to send off invitations for my kids.”

According to Today, the genius behind the invitation is Carys Roberts, whose twin daughters are set to turn five in July.

“I’m flattered!” she told the publication, regarding all the interest her invite had received, adding that she’d hoped parents would “find it funny”.

“Ultimately, I just didn’t want anyone to stress about gifts. The last thing we want is for people to be spending a lot of money. We’re really low-key,” said the mum.