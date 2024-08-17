Museum Unveils Taylor Swift Wax Figure And Fans Can't Believe The Results

A new wax figure of Taylor Swift at the Panoptikum picture alliance via Getty Images

Swifties are reacting to a new wax figure of their pop star idol — and just can’t shake it off.

The Panoptikum in Hamburg, which describes itself as “the oldest and largest wax museum” in Germany, unveiled a statue of Taylor Swift this week, that has left fans more than a little unnerved.

Video shared by the museum on Instagram shows the wax figure dressed in a sequined romper reminiscent of Taylor’s outfit at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards, but Swifties are already pointing out some other details the creators overlooked.

“Wow. I didn’t even recognise her, and also, Taylor always makes that heart gesture with her whole hand. They should’ve learned that while researching. Truly embarrassing,” wrote one fan in German, with another commenting: “What did they do to Taylor.”

Taylor has made a heart gesture with her hands onstage for years now, and while only an eagle-eyed Swiftie would catch the fact that the fingers on her wax figure are unusually stretched out, that’s presumably the exact clientele the Panoptikum intended to win over.

“Darling, it’s a daydream dressed like a nightmare,” one fan commented on the post in a reference to the classic Blank Space, with another stating: “The face looks different somehow, she wears red lipstick and she does the heart with her whole hand.”

Taylor has long made red her lipstick hue of choice, as evident by the slew of coverage on it. While the Panoptikum oddly decided to forego red for bright pink instead, not every Hamburger who loves the Grammy winner has a bad taste in their mouth.

The wax figure is being criticized on social media for purportedly significant mistakes. Tristar Media via Getty Images

The singer brought her Eras Tour to town last month for two sold-out shows and marked the stop with a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, writing, “Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much. AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me.”

While some fans have claimed that the museum’s other statues of Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and Ed Sheeran are far truer to their subjects than Taylor’s, others remain hilariously infuriated over the museum’s newest addition.