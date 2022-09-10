Life

These Must-See Vintage Photos Of The Queen Sum Up A Fashion Icon

The monarch made headlines for her style from the earliest age.

1944
Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
1944

Much has been made of the royal family and their sartorial choices, especially since a new generation of dukes and duchesses have taken the spotlight.

But Queen Elizabeth II was making headlines for her mixed prints and colour-blocking way before they were around.

In recent years, we became accustomed to seeing the monarch in colour coordinating suits and elaborate hats. Perhaps you heard that she employed someone to wear in her shoes, or that she wore a lot of blue.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2016.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II attends the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2016.

In later life, the monarch was no less fashion-forward than she was during some of her earlier, less expected moments. Like, a statement coat at nine-years-old or the many flower crowns she’s worn over the years.

Check out these vintage photos of the Queen’s style below for a true sense of the late monarch’s style.

Ruffled skirt? Check!
Print Collector via Getty Images
1928
The blanket scarf trend at an early age
Royal Photographic Society via Getty Images
1930
She had the whole "mum and me" thing down
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Circa late 1930s.
Knowing the value of a statement coat
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Circa 1935
And, for that matter, a statement shoulder
Keystone via Getty Images
Circa 1935
"Bigger is better" when it came to collars
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
1937
And she nailed the equestrian trend
Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
1942
She was never afraid to play with prints
Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
1940
Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
1944
Keystone-France via Getty Images
1955
She appreciated the power of a red lip
Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images
1946
She was far from a traditional bride
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
1947
And was not above repeating a statement piece.
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
1951
Fox Photos via Getty Images
1954
She really had the best jewels
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
1953
ullstein bild via Getty Images
1953
Sheerly elegant.
Fox Photos via Getty Images
1954
Keystone-France via Getty Images
1969
The power of a floral headpiece
Keystone via Getty Images
1961
George Freston via Getty Images
1968
Serge Lemoine via Getty Images
1980
... and turbans
Serge Lemoine via Getty Images
1975
Serge Lemoine via Getty Images
1977
A little rain never got in the way of her style
ullstein bild via Getty Images
1953
Or a little sun, either
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
1977
Her headscarf game was on point
STRINGER via Getty Images
1972
Keystone-France via Getty Images
1972
The Queen knew about colour matching...
Serge Lemoine via Getty Images
1980
... And more of those patterns, too
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
1977
She knew the world was her mirror
David Levenson via Getty Images
1985
And was an ombré master
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
1977
And when she smiled (which wasn't always), she really smiled
WPA Pool via Getty Images
2016
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
2017
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
2018
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
2019
