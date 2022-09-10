These Must-See Vintage Photos Of The Queen Sum Up A Fashion Icon

Much has been made of the royal family and their sartorial choices, especially since a new generation of dukes and duchesses have taken the spotlight.
But Queen Elizabeth II was making headlines for her mixed prints and colour-blocking way before they were around.
In recent years, we became accustomed to seeing the monarch in colour coordinating suits and elaborate hats. Perhaps you heard that she employed someone to wear in her shoes, or that she wore a lot of blue.
In later life, the monarch was no less fashion-forward than she was during some of her earlier, less expected moments. Like, a statement coat at nine-years-old or the many flower crowns she’s worn over the years.
Check out these vintage photos of the Queen’s style below for a true sense of the late monarch’s style.