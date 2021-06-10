’N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick Says He 'Couldn't Be In The Same Room' As This Backstreet Boy

“I know that I can’t take no more / It ain’t no lie / I want to see you out that door,” Chris Kirkpatrick sang as a member of ’N Sync in 2000 ― and he apparently felt that exact way about a certain Backstreet Boy. Few fans of pop culture can forget the boy-band bonanza of the late ’90s and early aughts. With an abundance of groups like ’N Sync, Backstreet Boys, O-Town, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and 98 Degrees, it’s hardly surprising there would be some rivalry both on and off the stage. In an interview with Variety, Chris opened up about how his friendships with other boy-band singers have evolved over the years ― in particular, his friendship with the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.

Tim Roney via Getty Images Chris Kirkpatrick (top left) with his 'N Sync bandmates

“There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy,” Chris told Variety. “But there’s always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we’ve grown up. Reflecting on things, it’s cool to see what each of the bands did and how it all worked together. It really was this symbiotic relationship with Backstreet, 98 Degrees, us and even O-Town and other bands that came in.” Fans of both bands will remember Chris and AJ as the notably “alt” members of their respective groups. AJ was almost always seen with a goatee and sunglasses and/or a hat, while Chris rocked everything from braids to spiky hair alongside earrings and a goatee of his own. Perhaps this prompted their beef?

picture alliance via Getty Images AJ Mclean with his Backstreet Boys bandmates