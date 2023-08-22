Doctors Warns These 4 Fingernail Issues Could Mean Serious Health Problems

Halfpoint Images via Getty Images Close-up of young woman resting on sofa in bathrobe, taking care of her nails.

A quick glance at your nails can tell you a lot about your health. Brittle or spoon-shaped nails can be a sign of anaemia, while yellowing talons could be due to certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies.



And unfortunately, you might be able to spot some more serious conditions by peeping at your fingernails. Here are four signs you might need to book an appointment with your doctor:



1) You have a darker streak in your nails

Though this condition, known as melanonchlyia, can sometimes be harmless, it could also be a sign of subungual melanoma.



This is a rare skin cancer which occurs under the nails. As Medical News Today shared, “Symptoms include streaks on the nails, colour changes in or around the nail, a bruise under the nail that does not heal, and the nails separating from the nail bed.”



Though the condition might be benign, the National Library of Medicine says that “melanonychia is a very worrisome entity for most patients,” adding that “an early diagnosis of (the) malignant lesion is the key to favourable outcome.”



So, if you spot the streak, book yourself an appointment ASAP. Better safe than sorry, right?

2) Half-white and half-pink or brown nails

Also known as Lindsay’s nails, this condition is fairly often seen among those suffering from a chronic kidney condition. Though, as PubMed says, “They can occur in various diseases but also in healthy individuals.” And they can be seen on fingernails or toenails.



“The nail disorder is characterized by nails that show the proximal portion of the nails white and the distal half red, pink, or brown, with a sharp line of demarcation between the two halves,” says the Wiley Online Library. The distinctive appearance comes from a mixture of anaemia (causing the pale bands) and melanin deposits (creating the darker sections). Though they’re not to be confused with...



3) White nails with a brown band on top

These are also known as Terry’s nails and can also indicate liver disease or cirrhosis. The condition is also linked to ageing as well as:

The condition can be spotted on nails that “are entirely white with a red or brownish band at the tip. They also have a unique appearance that resembles ground glass,” per Healthline. And, like Linday’s nails, they can appear on your toenails too (or even just one finger).

4) Horizontal ridges

These are also known as Beau’s lines and can indicate an interruption in your natural nail growth caused by things like chemotherapy and major illness. The Mayo Clinic suggests that they may be caused by things like:

Infections

Diabetes that is not well controlled

Conditions in which narrowed blood vessels lower blood flow to the arms and legs. This is called peripheral artery disease

Illnesses that include a high fever, such as scarlet fever, measles, mumps and pneumonia

Not getting enough zinc

Some types of medicines, including retinoids and chemotherapy.