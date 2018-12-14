Grammy-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson has died at the age of 81. The star died peacefully at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager Devra Hall Levy confirmed to AP. She revealed Nancy’s death came after what she described as a long illness.

Nancy first found fame in the 1960s, releasing eight albums that reached the top 20 on Billboard’s pop charts. She was famous for covering jazz standards, in addition to songs like ‘Little Green Apples’. Her other hits included ‘Guess Who I Saw Today’ and ‘(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am’.

