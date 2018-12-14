Grammy-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson has died at the age of 81.
The star died peacefully at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager Devra Hall Levy confirmed to AP.
She revealed Nancy’s death came after what she described as a long illness.
Nancy first found fame in the 1960s, releasing eight albums that reached the top 20 on Billboard’s pop charts.
She was famous for covering jazz standards, in addition to songs like ‘Little Green Apples’. Her other hits included ‘Guess Who I Saw Today’ and ‘(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am’.
She also had a career in TV, film and radio, with her credits including ‘Hawaii Five-O’, ‘Police Story’, the Robert Townshend spoof ‘Meteor Man’ and years hosting NPR’s ‘Jazz Profiles’ series.
Her family confirmed in a statement that there will be no funeral service, in accordance with her wishes.
A celebration of her life is expected to take place in February, the month of her birth.
She is survived by her son, Kacy Dennis; daughters Samantha Burton and Sheryl Burton; sisters Karen Davis and Brenda Vann and five grandchildren.