Naomi Campbell has announced she’s become a mother to a baby girl. The supermodel revealed the news in an Instagram photo, showing herself cradling the newborn’s feet in her hands. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.” Naomi – who will be celebrating her 51st birthday later this week – added: “There is no greater love.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Naomi Campbell’s representatives for more information. The baby is Naomi’s first, with the legendary model having shared her hopes to have a family on numerous occasions in the past.

Gotham via Getty Images Naomi Campbell pictured during New York Fashion Week last month