Naomi Campbell has announced she’s become a mother to a baby girl.
The supermodel revealed the news in an Instagram photo, showing herself cradling the newborn’s feet in her hands.
She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”
Naomi – who will be celebrating her 51st birthday later this week – added: “There is no greater love.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Naomi Campbell’s representatives for more information.
The baby is Naomi’s first, with the legendary model having shared her hopes to have a family on numerous occasions in the past.
In 2018, she told Vogue magazine: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.
“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”
A year earlier, she told ES magazine that she thinks about starting a family “all the time”, adding: “Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”
During this interview, Naomi also said she would want to be in a relationship before having a child.
Asked about her thoughts on having a child by the Wall Street Journal in 2019, Naomi insisted: “Not yet – I’ll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a ‘chosen family’.”