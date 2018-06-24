Natasha Kaplinsky And Eight-Year-Old Daughter Injured In Boat Fire

The former BBC newsreader and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion and her eight-year-old daughter, Angelica, were injured after their boat caught fire.

Natasha Kaplinsky and her daughter are recovering after being involved in a boating accident near the Island of Corfu.

They were rescued by local fishermen, who helped them put out the blaze on the boat.

After being seen by medics in a local hospital, they have since returned home to continue treatment, as Angelica’s burns are reported to be severe, although not life-threatening.

Natasha and Angelica were on board with other members of their family, as they have a villa on the Island, and a third person was also injured.

Corfu Port Authority confirmed to The Sun: “Three people were injured after a fire on a boat.

“The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat.”