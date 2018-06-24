EDITION
    24/06/2018

    Natasha Kaplinsky And Eight-Year-Old Daughter Injured In Boat Fire

    The former BBC newsreader has flown home to receive treatment.

    Natasha Kaplinsky and her daughter are recovering after being involved in a boating accident near the Island of Corfu. 

    The former BBC newsreader and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion and her eight-year-old daughter, Angelica, were injured after their boat caught fire. 

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Natasha Kaplinsky has been injured in a boat fire

    They were rescued by local fishermen, who helped them put out the blaze on the boat. 

    After being seen by medics in a local hospital, they have since returned home to continue treatment, as Angelica’s burns are reported to be severe, although not life-threatening. 

    Natasha and Angelica were on board with other members of their family, as they have a villa on the Island, and a third person was also injured. 

    Corfu Port Authority confirmed to The Sun: “Three people were injured after a fire on a boat.

    “The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat.”

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Natasha with her 'Strictly' partner Brendan Cole in 2004

    A spokesperson for Natasha also said: “Natasha and her family were involved in an accident in Corfu.

    “They came home early to receive treatment and are making a good recovery at home.”

    It is believed the boat only suffered superficial damage in the blast, with the cause of the accident now being investigated. 

