SWNS Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas have been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of being neo-Nazi terrorist group members

A “fanatical” neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been convicted of membership of a banned terrorist group.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

Photographs showed Thomas cradling his newborn son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman.

In conversation with another National Action member, Patatas said “all Jews must be put to death”, while Thomas told his partner, in a separate conversation, that he “found that all non-whites are intolerable”.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple had given their child the middle name “Adolf”, and that they had decorated their home with swastika scatter cushions.

A third defendant - a leading member in National Action’s Midlands’ chapter, Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, was also convicted of being a member.

The jury of six men and five women is continuing to deliberate a charge that Thomas had a terrorist manual, namely the Anarchist’s Cookbook.

