Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Says UK Officials Watched As Iran Made Her Sign False Confession

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Liz Truss is facing demands to explain why Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was forced to sign a “false confession” in front of a British government witness before she was allowed to leave Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the act captured on camera by the Iranians was “dehumanising”, and that she expects Tehran to use it against her in the future.

Advertisement

In an interview with the BBC, she said while “under duress”, she had to admit to the Iranians’ allegations after they detained her for six years having accused her of spying, a charge she and the UK denied.

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, said: “The foreign secretary must set out in parliament what she knew about this shocking revelation and what consequences it could have for my constituent.

Advertisement

“Nazanin has a right to be angry and our government has some serious questions to answer about her treatment.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she was taken to the airport by the Revolutionary Guards without seeing her parents on the day in March when she was to be freed.

Advertisement

“Instead I was made to sign the forced confession at the airport in the presence of the British government,” she said.

The Iranians told her the UK had now settled a historic £400 million debt dating to the 1970s.

“They told me that ‘you won’t be able to get on the plane’. And I knew that that was like a last minute game because I knew they were… They told me that they have been given the money,” she said.

“So what is the point of making me sign a piece of paper which is incorrect? It’s a false confession.”

Advertisement

She told the BBC’s Emma Barnett that a British official was present at the time she signed the document.

“The whole thing of me signing the forced confession was filmed,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe added. “It’s a tool. So I’m sure they will show that some day.”

Earlier this month, her husband Richard Ratcliffe alluded to “mistakes made at the end” of the ordeal in Iran.

Speaking after his wife’s first meeting with Boris Johnson since her release, Ratcliffe said: “I think there are lessons to learn, there is a wider problem.