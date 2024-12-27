People Are Just Realising Why Neil The Baby Sings In The Gavin & Stacey Finale, And Wow

BBC

The sweet, oh-so-satisfying finale saw old favourites Bryn (Rob Brydon), Stacey (Joanna Page), Nessa (Ruth Jones), Smithy (James Corden), and the last pair’s on-screen child, Niel the Baby (Oscar Hartland) reunite.

James Corden recently spoke about how the actor who plays 16-year-old Neil in the show’s last-ever episode was one of the babies who portrayed the child in Gavin & Stacy’s previous season.

But in a recent TikTok from TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan, the expert shared Oscar has appeared on a reality TV show, too.

In a video about behind-the-scenes Gavin & Stacey facts, the TV pro said: “Baby Neil, who was actually one of the... babies in Gavin & Stacey when it first debuted, he was in The Voice, and they loved him in The Voice, so that’s why he sings in the film.”

Indeed a 2023 clip from The Voice Kids UK showed the then-14-year-old rocking out on stage, wowing the judges.

“People know me for being Neil the Baby in Gavin & Stacey, which I absolutely love, but now I wanna be known for my music and singing,” the teenager said at the time.

But that didn’t stop Ruth Jones (Nessa) from sending him a video message while he was participating in the show, saying: “We knows what’s occurring, you’re on The Voice Kids.”

“Don’t forget you takes after your mother when it comes to music, go out there and you smash it kid alright? Crackin’”.

Commenters underneath Scott’s revelatory TikTok seemed pretty surprised by the news, though one app user wrote: “Oscar, Baby Neil has been in his own band for a good few years. He gigs locally.”

Others complimented the teen actor and singer’s impressive performance in the festive special.