There's A New Pill For Women With Fibroids. This Is Why It Matters

NICE says that around 4,500 women with uterine fibroids will be eligible for the pills in England and Wales when they become available in three months.

Designed to be taken daily at home, the Ryeqo tablet combines several different medications – relugolix with estradiol and norethisterone acetate – to control symptoms. Tests suggest they are be safe to be take on an ongoing basis without affecting a woman’s fertility.

Maria Caulfield, minister for women’s health, called it “a ground-breaking step forward to not only improve women’s quality of life and reduce symptoms, but to give them greater choice in the medication available and options for alternative, less invasive treatment.”