New Centrist Movement Dubbed 'Establishment Reboot' By Labour

Labour has called plans for a new centrist political party “a daft waste of time” and a project “of the rich, by the rich”.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was among many to pour scorn on reported plans for a new political party said to have been under secret development for more than a year.

With access of up to £50 million in funding, the movement comprises a network of entrepreneurs, philanthropists and donors keen to “break the Westminster mould”, according to The Observer.

The movement is said to be spearheaded by a former Labour donor and founded by multi-millionaire philanthropist and founder of LoveFilm, Simon Franks. It’s believed to have had full-time members of staff for a year.

However the plans for a centrist challenger party were dismissed by the shadow chancellor and two of his frontbench colleagues.

McDonnell tweeted: “That’s a novel idea. A party of the rich, by the rich, for the rich. A party for the few not the many.”