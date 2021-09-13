New Star-Studded Reality Show The Activist Outrages People On Twitter

The announcement of a new competition series called The Activist has caused a lot of controversy on social media.

The five-week competition series to be shown on the US network CBS has been produced by Global Citizen and will be co-hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough.

It will feature six activists competing against each other to promote health, educational or environmental causes, the network’s press release stated. It’s set to air at the end of October.

“The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” the release said.