Damehood:

Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medalist and President, Commonwealth Games

England, services to Sport)

Knighthood:

John Akomfrah (visual artist, services to the arts)

Grayson Perry (artist, services to the arts)

Brian May (Queen guitarist who once told you to shut the fuck up, services to music and charity)

Luke Rittner (CEO of Royal Academy of Dance, services to dance and the arts)

CBE:

Sonia Friedman (theatre producer, services to theatre)

George Fenton (Oscar-nominated composer, services to music)

Pat Jennings (footballer, services to association football and charity)

OBE:

YolanDa Brown (saxophonist, services to music, music education and broadcasting)

Stephen Graham (actor, services to drama)

David Harewood (actor services to drama and charity)

Sophie Ingle (captain of Wales women’s football team, services to association football)

Philip Edgar-Jones (director of Sky Arts, for services to the arts and television)

David Sutherland (The Bean illustrator, services to illustration)

MBE:

Janet Bogle (actor and singer, services to music)

Lucia Bronze (Lioness, services to association football)

Frank Skinner (comedian, services to entertainment)

Ellen Convery (Lioness, services to association football)

Lizzie Deignan (Olympian, services to cycling)

Rachel De-lahay (playwright, services to drama)

Chris Kamara (services to association football, anti-racism and charity)

Kim Little (Scottish footballer, services to association football)

Beth Mead (lioness, services to association football)

Cleo Sylvestre (actor, services to drama and charity)

Christine Rice (opera singer, services to opera)

Rachel Riley (TV presenter, services to holocaust education)

Andrew Robertson (Scottish footballer, services to association football, charity and young people)

Jawahir Roble (referee, services to association football)

Francesca Simon (Horrid Henry author, services to literature)