Brian May, Denise Lewis, Grayson Perry And Rachel Riley Among Stars Recognised In 2023 New Year Honours List

Key members of the England Lionesses football team are also honoured after their outstanding performance at this summer’s Euros.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

The celebrities and public figures recognised on the New Year Honours list for 2023 have been announced.

The annual list recognises the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK, including many notable names from the worlds of entertainment and sport.

Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis has received a damehood for services to sport.

There are knighthoods for Queen’s Brian May for services to music and charity as well as artist Grayson Perry for services to the arts.

Squad captain Leah Williamson receives an OBE, while star player Lucy Bronze, golden boot Beth Mead, and England women’s top international goal scorer Ellen White are all awarded MBEs.

Elsewhere there are OBEs for This Is England and Line Of Duty star Stephen Graham as well as fellow actor, David Harewood.

CBEs go to former footballer Pat Jennings for his services to football and charity and also to Oscar-nominated composer George Fenton.

Among those awarded MBEs include Countdown star’s Rachel Riley for services to holocaust education, comedian Frank Skinner and actor Cleo Sylvestre.

Here are the stars from the worlds of entertainment, sports and the arts who have been recognised on this year’s list:

Damehood:

Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medalist and President, Commonwealth Games

England, services to Sport)

Knighthood:

John Akomfrah (visual artist, services to the arts)

Grayson Perry (artist, services to the arts)

Brian May (Queen guitarist who once told you to shut the fuck up, services to music and charity)

Luke Rittner (CEO of Royal Academy of Dance, services to dance and the arts)

CBE:

Sonia Friedman (theatre producer, services to theatre)

George Fenton (Oscar-nominated composer, services to music)

Pat Jennings (footballer, services to association football and charity)

OBE:

YolanDa Brown (saxophonist, services to music, music education and broadcasting)

Stephen Graham (actor, services to drama)

David Harewood (actor services to drama and charity)

Sophie Ingle (captain of Wales women’s football team, services to association football)

Philip Edgar-Jones (director of Sky Arts, for services to the arts and television)

David Sutherland (The Bean illustrator, services to illustration)

MBE:

Janet Bogle (actor and singer, services to music)

Lucia Bronze (Lioness, services to association football)

Frank Skinner (comedian, services to entertainment)

Ellen Convery (Lioness, services to association football)

Lizzie Deignan (Olympian, services to cycling)

Rachel De-lahay (playwright, services to drama)

Chris Kamara (services to association football, anti-racism and charity)

Kim Little (Scottish footballer, services to association football)

Beth Mead (lioness, services to association football)

Cleo Sylvestre (actor, services to drama and charity)

Christine Rice (opera singer, services to opera)

Rachel Riley (TV presenter, services to holocaust education)

Andrew Robertson (Scottish footballer, services to association football, charity and young people)

Jawahir Roble (referee, services to association football)

Francesca Simon (Horrid Henry author, services to literature)

