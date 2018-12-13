The New York Times Asked For Londoners' Experiences Of Petty Crimes And Boy Did They Deliver

The US publication has often missed the mark when it comes to covering the UK and on Thursday morning, they delivered another facepalm-inducing moment, by asking Londoners for submissions on crime.

The New York Times has done it again .

Have you experienced a petty crime in London? Click to tell us your story. (Your submission may be selected for publication.) https://t.co/MRvmXdlYC8

“Have you experienced a petty crime in London? Click to tell us your story” they optimistically wrote, warning people their submissions might be published.

It’s easy to see now that this was never going to go to plan. Why? Because this is Britain and we like a good laugh. Especially at the moment.

Here’s a selection of the best replies.