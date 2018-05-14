Starting later this year the UK will require that any person who wants to look at adult content online prove they’re over 18.

Now one of the ways you’ll reportedly be able to do that is to buy a ‘porn pass’ from a newsagents or corner shop that will provide access to the sites through a unique code.

It’s a remarkable full-circle of events when you consider the impact the internet had on the adult entertainment industry, almost single-handedly replacing the idea of ‘top-shelf’ magazines in newsagents.

However if these government plans go ahead, adults could once again be required to queue up at their local newsagent in order to regain access to adult sites.