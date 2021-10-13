NHS Covid App Goes Down As Users Are Unable To Access Their Online Pass

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images The NHS Covid Pass app used for travel went down on Wednesday

The NHS Covid app – and website – experienced problems on Wednesday when people found they could not access their only Covid passports. The NHS Covid Pass is designed to prove an individual has been fully vaccinated against, while also showing their test results. NHS Digital tweeted: “There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website.

“We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.” The pass is usually used for overseas travel or attending certain events in England. Social media users expressed their worries online, asking how long it might take for the issue to be fixed. One wrote: “Due to travel in four hours time but won’t be if the app isn’t working again.” The digital version of the Covid pass is only for those over the age of 16 who are vaccinated in England, Wales or the Isle of Man.

There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can. — NHS Digital (@NHSDigital) October 13, 2021