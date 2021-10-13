NHS Covid App Goes Down As Users Are Unable To Access Their Online Pass

The NHS Covid app – and website – experienced problems on Wednesday when people found they could not access their only Covid passports.
The NHS Covid Pass is designed to prove an individual has been fully vaccinated against, while also showing their test results.
NHS Digital tweeted: “There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website.
“We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.”
The pass is usually used for overseas travel or attending certain events in England.
Social media users expressed their worries online, asking how long it might take for the issue to be fixed.
One wrote: “Due to travel in four hours time but won’t be if the app isn’t working again.”
The digital version of the Covid pass is only for those over the age of 16 who are vaccinated in England, Wales or the Isle of Man.
Users can save an offline version of the pass as a PDF which is valid for 30 days.
This can be saved to the Apple Wallet or the barcode can be screenshot, but unfortunately this has to be done while the app is active.
A letter is available too and can be sent to the address on file at your local GP’s, but can take up to five working days to arrive.
