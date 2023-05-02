NHS Pay Rise Agreed As Most Unions Vote To Accept Deal

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images

NHS workers will get a pay rise after health unions recommended that a revised pay offer made by the government should be accepted,

The NHS Staff Council voted to agree to the 5% pay increase and a one-off payment of at least £1,655.

A majority of the unions representing NHS workers voted to back the deal.

But some rejected it, with the Royal College of Nursing and Unite threatening more strike action.

Over the weekend the RCN launched its “biggest strike yet” involving thousands of nurses including intensive care and cancer specialists.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said it was his intention to now implement the pay deal.

“I’m pleased the NHS Staff Council has voted to accept our pay offer, demonstrating that a majority of NHS staff agree this is a fair and reasonable deal,” he said.

Unison backed the offer, and the union’s head of health Sara Gorton said NHS staff will “now want the pay rise they’ve voted to accept”.

“The hope is that the one-off payment and salary increase will be in June’s pay packets,” she said.

“But health staff shouldn’t have needed to take action in the first place.

“This pay deal must be the start of something new in the NHS. There cannot be a repeat of the past few months.

“Everyone who cares about the NHS deserves better. That means improving the process that sets health worker wages.”