Why I'm Writing To Jeremy Hunt To Ask Him To Protect The Rights Of NHS Staff

I am writing today to Jeremy Hunt demanding the Government blocks the creation of wholly-owned subsidiary companies by NHS trusts, and undertakes a full review of the guidance on the relevant tax requirements of NHS trusts and foundation trusts.

At least eight NHS trusts have set up private companies in recent years and transferred over thousands of facilities staff away from NHS contracts. A recent investigation by Health Service Journal has said that as many as 8,000 posts could be affected in the 16 trusts where plans are being drawn up, on top of 3,000 who have already been moved at eight other employers.

NHS bosses have justified the move by saying it saves them thousands in VAT bills, but unions have said it is being used as a means to drive down terms and conditions, as well as posing a long term threat to the NHS pension.

Now Labour is demanding that the Government intervenes to protect the rights of NHS staff.