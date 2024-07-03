Niall Horan Is Forced To Think On His Feet When He's Stuck In Traffic En Route To His Own Gig

Niall Horan on stage in California last year MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Niall Horan has revealed he had to get inventive when the traffic in Toronto almost stopped him from getting to his own gig.

The former One Direction star is currently in the middle of the North American leg of his show The Show world tour, which made two stops in Canada over the weekend.

Unfortunately, while in the car on his way to his show in Toronto, the traffic was so bad that the Irish performer was forced to take matters into his own hands.

In a clip posted to his Instagram page, Niall could be seen getting out of his car and walking to the gig.

“Traffic’s too bad in Toronto so we’re walking to the venue. Let’s do it,” Niall said.

The Slow Hands singer claimed: “In all of the years playing shows I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue.”

But Niall is far from the only public figure who’s voiced his frustration at the traffic in the Canadian city.

According to the Toronto Star, Canadian athlete Mark Giordano and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri have both been seen abandoning their car journeys and walking to their respective games amid the gridlocked traffic.

Last year, during an interview with eTalk, even Tom Cruise was left pondering: “What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?”