Singer-songwriter Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro Lazenby has died.

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK on Monday afternoon, the Australian star said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Jethro – a former actor, model and photographer, who sometimes used the moniker Jethro Cave – was born in Australia in 1991. He previously revealed that he did not meet his musician father until he was “about seven”.

Earlier this year, Jethro was arrested and taken into police custody after a physical assault on his mother, Beau Lazenby, in Melbourne, Australia. His legal representative, Sean Ghattas, said Jethro had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement.

According to the Daily Mail, Jethro was due to be sentenced later this month. The Evening Standard has reported that he had been released from custody two days before his death.

Jethro was previously sentenced to prison time in 2018 after assaulting his girlfriend.

Nick lost another son, Arthur, in 2015 after he fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton when he was 15 years old.

Last year, Nick revealed that he and his wife Susie Bick had relocated to Los Angeles, as it had become “too sad” for them to stay in Brighton.

