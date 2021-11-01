Nick Grimshaw Reveals Last-Minute Hesitations Over Decision To Quit Radio 1

Nick Grimshaw has admitted he had some last-minute hesitations about his decision to quit Radio 1.

The presenter left the station after 14 years at the mic back in August, and has now revealed he worried that he would regret the decision.

Speaking on his friend and fellow former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac’s podcast Changes, Nick said he felt “quite certain” about his choice to leave until the day before his last show.

He said: “I was worried, [I thought] oh my god what if I leave and then I’m like ‘wow why have I done that’. But I actually feel like it just ended, it ran it’s course.”

He admitted: “I felt quite certain about it until the day before my last show and I was like ‘wait what am I doing?’.”

However, Grimmy revealed his immediate feeling when he left the station was that it was the right call, adding: “The decision to leave as well was like the first time where I’ve not asked loads of people for advice, like less than five people.”