Upstairs Downstairs star Nicola Pagett has died at the age of 75. The actor died of complications from a brain tumour, according to a report in The Guardian, who noted that she died “suddenly” on Wednesday. Nicola will be best remembered for her performance as Elizabeth Bellamy in the Emmy and Bafta-winning period drama. She played the rebellious daughter of Richard and Lady Marjorie in two series of the ITV show, eventually bowing out in 1975, when her character moved to America.

ITV/Shutterstock Nicola Pagett in Upstairs Downstairs

Nicola’s other TV credits include The Sweeney and a leading performance in a BBC adaptation of Anna Karenina in 1977, as well as the Australian mini-series The Timeless Land and sitcom Ain’t Misbehavin’. On the big screen, she appeared in films including Frankenstein: The True Story, There’s A Girl In My Soup and An Awfully Big Adventure, which also starred Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant. Her final on-screen credit was in the TV mini-series Up Rising in 2000.

ITV/Shutterstock Nicola on the set of Up Rising in 2000