First Minister Nicola Sturgeon answers questions from the floor after delivering a speech to the RSA Fellowship in her final public event as Scottish First Minister, at RSA House,central London, reflecting on her time in office and leadership lessons learned through an era of unprecedented challenge and change. Picture date: Monday March 20, 2023. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images) Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

Scotland’s first minister has told how she attended a memorial service while still having a miscarriage.

Nicola Sturgeon has been open about her baby loss experience in the past, but provided more detail in an interview on the ITV show Loose Women.

Speaking to the hosts, the first minister was asked how she could deal with such a traumatic experience and continue being a politician.

“If you go online and Google, you can find a photograph of me at an event, actually while I’m still having a miscarriage, a public commemoration for a disaster that happened many decades ago in Scotland,” she said.

“Looking at me, looking at that photograph now, it’s clear I’m in a lot of pain.”

Nicola Sturgeon pictured in 2011 during a memorial service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Ibrox Disaster at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow. Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images

Sturgeon had earlier said the miscarriage had happened “at the very end of Hogmanay in 2010” and she attended the memorial for the 40th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster on January 3 2011.

Addressing how she dealt with the loss, the first minister said: “I can only speak for myself, but I think it’s more common than just me – you just bury it.

“You effectively don’t deal with it, you don’t process it.

“I’ve been doing that to one extent or another for all my adult life.”