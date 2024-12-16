Nicole Kidman Says She Was 'Pretty Much Done' With Acting In The '00s — But Stuck With It For 1 Heartwarming Reason

via Associated Press

You may already know that Nicole Kidman auditioned for Notting Hill, but says she didn’t get the part in the 1999 flick because she “wasn’t well known” or “talented” enough.

By the end of the ’00s, though, the star couldn’t claim such anonymity, having starred in box office hits like 2004′s The Stepford Wives, 2007′s The Golden Compass, and 2003′s Cold Mountain.

But the star recently told CBS News she nearly left the industry completely in 2008, saying she was “pretty much done” with acting at the time.

The Babygirl actor said that after giving birth to her first child, Sunday Kidman-Urban, she was fully prepared to leave Hollywood for good.

“When I get birth to [Sunday], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,’” she shared with CBS.

In fact, she said it took some words of wisdom from her own mother to keep her in showbiz.

“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it,’” she revealed.

“And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’”

Nicole seems to have taken the advice to heart, later starring in Paddington (2014), Aquaman (2018), and even getting her third Oscar nomination for Rabbit Hole (2010).

“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters,” Nicole said of her mother’s advice