Nicole Kidman Had To Pause Filming New Movie Because She 'Didn't Want To Orgasm Any More'

Nicole Kidman in new erotic thriller Babygirl. A24

Nicole Kidman has shared that filming sex scene for forthcoming movie Babygirl were so endless that she had to pause shooting.

In the new movie, made by Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn Kidman, Nicole portrays plays a powerful CEO who risks her career and marriage with onscreen husband Antonio Banderas to have a passionate affair with a much younger intern who turns her life upside down.

Speaking to The Sun, Kidman revealed that performing sex scenes with Harris Dickinson (who plays intern Samuel) became too much to cope with at one point.

She shared: “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me’.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.’

“It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole explained that although she felt ‘vulnerable’ during the filming process, she also felt ‘incredibly safe’ thanks to on-set intimacy coordinators.

“I knew Halina wasn’t going to exploit me. It’s the story I wanted to be part of, that I wanted to tell,” Nicole added. “Every part of me was committed to that. There was enormous caretaking by all of us, we were all very gentle with each other and helped each other.”

In her director’s statement at Venice Film Festival, Halina said that the affair at the heart of Babygirl allows both main characters “to play out their confusion around power, gender, age, hierarchy, and primal instinct.”