Nicole Kidman Has Seen All Of Your Memes About Her – And She's Got Something To Say

Nicole Kidman on stage at the Governors Awards last week

Nicole Kidman has shared the real stories behind some of her most iconic memes.

The Oscar winner recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with British GQ, during which she spoke at length about her much-hyped new movie Babygirl.

However, Nicole also took the opportunity to set the record straight about a few of her most-memed moments.

For one thing, she refuted the suggestion that widely-circulated photos of her from decades earlier looking jubilant in the sunlight were taken after she left her divorce lawyers’ office, following her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“That’s not true,” she claimed, pointing out that the moment in question was actually “from a film, that wasn’t real life”.

“I’ve also seen the one where I’m clapping,” she continued, referring to a viral moment from the 2017 Oscars.

Nicole Kidman's unorthodox way of applauding certainly raised eyebrows at the Oscars in 2017

“I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewellery,” Nicole recalled with a laugh. “There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?”

The Moulin Rouge! star also confirmed that a more recent reaction shot of her looking stunned was, indeed, taken in the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars in 2022

And then, we’re happy to report, she turned her attention to her widely-memed AMC ad.

“I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want,” she insisted.

Nicole previously admitted she was left with a tough choice when she found herself in direct line of the cameras at the 2017 Oscars.

“I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’,” she told Australian radio a month after her viral moment.

“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.”